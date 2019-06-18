What do you think are its main advantages?

It is easy to use. You can use different files to input into Wilcom to digitise the logos, and when I get new people into the business it is so easy to show them quite quickly how to use it.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

It is frustrating when you have to close it down when installing new fonts as it is just time-consuming.

Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

It follows on from previous packages quite easily, the new things in it are easy to use. The higher the quality of artwork, the better Wilcom will work on the logo.

What sort of work do you use it for?

We digitise over 400 logos and 200 texts a week. We fully digitise logos from the artwork the customers send in, it is then applied to garments after the customer has approved the artwork.

Which of your machines does the software work with?

We use it on our Tajima machines â€“ we have over 170 heads. We save it into customersâ€™ own account numbers then that is transferred over to the machines.

What would be your advice to others thinking of investing in a new software system?

It is worth investing in. No other programs are as good as this from what I have seen. There is online help and when we email them they are always helpful and offer support and get back to us really quickly.

www.workwearexpress.com