Workwear Express:Â Wilcom EmbroideryStudio e4
Mark Turnbull, artwork supervisor
Tell us a bit about your business
Experts in personalised workwear, uniform and promotional clothing,Â you can rely on Workwear Express for amazing customer service, top quality products and prompt delivery, all at amazingly low prices. When it comes to customised clothing, we do it all. Embroidery, print or transfer, we are unique in our industry as we provide a full service all under one roof. Whatever type of clothing you want, with more than 8,500+ products available, youâ€™ll find it in our huge product range.
For how long have youÂ been using Wilcom?
I have been using Wilcom for over 15 years. At Workwear Express, when I started over 11 years ago we originally only had one package, but we now have eight full e4 packages, which were upgraded from e3 in March this year.Â
What other systems, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?
I have only ever used Wilcom. Iâ€™ve not looked at any other systems as I always knew this was the best one. I had seen it previously at exhibitions and heard how good it was so there was no question of using a different program.
What do you think are its main advantages?
It is easy to use. You can use different files to input into Wilcom to digitise the logos, and when I get new people into the business it is so easy to show them quite quickly how to use it.
Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?
It is frustrating when you have to close it down when installing new fonts as it is just time-consuming.
Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?
It follows on from previous packages quite easily, the new things in it are easy to use. The higher the quality of artwork, the better Wilcom will work on the logo.
What sort of work do you use it for?
We digitise over 400 logos and 200 texts a week. We fully digitise logos from the artwork the customers send in, it is then applied to garments after the customer has approved the artwork.
Which of your machines does the software work with?
We use it on our Tajima machines â€“ we have over 170 heads. We save it into customersâ€™ own account numbers then that is transferred over to the machines.
What would be your advice to others thinking of investing in a new software system?
It is worth investing in. No other programs are as good as this from what I have seen. There is online help and when we email them they are always helpful and offer support and get back to us really quickly.