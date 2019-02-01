Tesco has announced the closure of its Uniform Embroidery Service from 12 February 2019.

The supermarket chain, which will continue to sell plain school clothing, added that its customers can now order embroidered uniform directly from its supplier, through the supplier’s new service – My Clothing. Tesco stated that it will be working closely with My Clothing “to ensure a simple transition for schools and parents who wish to use this service going forward”.

The supermarket also confirmed that My Clothing will continue to donate 5% of sales to schools “for at least the first year of service”.

My Clothing Ltd was incorporated on 3 December, 2018. The company’s directors, Inder Jain and Neety Jain are also active officers of Wolverhampton-based Slick Stitch Embroidery Company.

The Tesco Uniform Embroidery Service was launched in 2010 and promised, “An easy way to get great value school uniforms in your school’s colours, complete with embroidered emblem – and to raise money for your school just by shopping with us”.

Tesco has published further details and a FAQ page here.

www.tesco.com

www.myclothing.com