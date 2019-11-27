Texpertise Network has announced its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGSs) in global partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and the United Nations Office for Partnerships.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt, the Texpertise Network aims to gradually integrate the SDGSs into over 50 of its international textile trade fairs, which are said to attract more than 22,000 companies and over half a million trade visitors annually.

Robert Skinner, executive director of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, said: “The international fashion and textile industry has a massive influence on the achievement of the SDGSs, both in terms of climate protection measures; ensuring environmental protection; promoting circularity; and enabling fair working conditions.

“Thanks to the more than 50 textile events that Messe Frankfurt organises across the globe, we can reach a broad, professional audience, raise awareness of the goals and galvanise support.”

In 2019, Messe Frankfurt introduced the SDGSs to its events for the first time at Neonyt, a platform for sustainable fashion as part of Berlin Fashion Week, during which the Conscious Fashion Campaign was also presented. Taking place from the 7-10 January 2020, the Heimtextil trade fair for home and contract textiles will be the next event to present the SDGSs, through an interactive stand in the Green Village, as well as panel discussions. The SDGSs will also be integrated into the Green Directory for the first time, which lists companies with sustainable production at Heimtextil.

Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, commented: “As a leading global company, Messe Frankfurt’s commitment to the SDGSs amplifies our messaging for the fashion and textile sector to choose economically, socially and environmentally responsible business practices to build a better world. Each Texpertise Network event by 2022 will be encouraging all exhibitors and attendees to take meaningful action.”

