Eco interrogation

Mantis World is urging decorators to interrogate ethical claims by suppliers. “There’s such a lot of green-washing out there,” Kirsty points out. “We are trying to be authentic in everything we do. People are asking for proof of claims more and more.” The need for decorators and their suppliers to change has escalated because of pressure from high-street retailers, she adds. “It’s been easy for people to focus on the lowest price they can get and be blinkered on how that product got there. Now the high-street retailers have stringent social responsibility and ethical requirements. Small retailers are much more conscious of the background information of where garments come from, how they were made, their certification, and they are becoming more aware of how they can use that information as a marketing tool. It has become much more of a daily conversation than it used to be.”

A leading supplier to decorators, Mantis World was using organic cotton before it became fashionable. Founded by Prama Bhardwaj in 2000 and built on strong ethical principles, the company introduced organic cotton as early as 2005. “Ethical manufacturing has been at the core of everything since Prama started,” says Kirsty, who joined Mantis World 10 years ago. “We have stuck to our principles throughout very rigidly. Over the last year, people have become more aware of responsible manufacturing. It resonates a lot more with customers now. Our stance is to minimise the impact on the environment and ensure that people are treated fairly. It’s common sense. Now people are waking up to that.”

It helps that the image of sustainable organic cotton has changed over the past 20 years. “The old conception of organic cotton being itchy and scratchy has gone. Ultimately, it is a totally natural, breathable fabric that feels no different from non-organic cotton. It just hasn’t been grown with things that are potentially toxic,” Kirsty comments.

In 2017, Mantis World pledged to convert to using 100% sustainable cotton in all its manufacturing by 2021 – four years earlier than other clothing and textile brands making the same pledge at the Textile Exchange Sustainability Conference in Washington DC. In fact, Mantis World achieved this target in 2019, Kirsty reveals. “Everything that we have manufactured since March has used organic cotton instead of non-organic cotton. We thought we could do it earlier, by 2021, and hadn’t recognised we could make that change even sooner. In practice, it was easier for us than we anticipated.”