The Big Promotional Trade Show (TBPTS) has announced its first event of 2020 will take place in Glasgow this March.

The third edition of the trade show will feature more than 50 leading suppliers of promotional merchandise and services from the UK and Ireland across various venues throughout the year.

“Visitors to the shows will experience a comprehensive range of products and services providing the latest innovative ideas and marketing solutions available to the industry,” says TBPTS.

This year’s exhibitors include PF Concept, United Brands of Scandinavia, Kingly, Direct Trade Bags Europe, Direct Textiles and The British Promotional Merchandise Association.

The Big Promotional Trade Show Glasgow will take place on 18 March in The Argyl Suite at the Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel. Other event locations for 2020 include Dublin, Surrey, Manchester and Heathrow. For further details and to register, visit: www.thebigpromotionaltradeshow2020.eventreference.com/visitor.

