This eye-catching design was printed by Barritt Garment Printing in Bournemouth for a local barber called ‘The Brawling Barber’.

Shaun Barritt, owner of Barritt Garment Printing, says: “We started off printing just one tracksuit in April 2019, but there have since been repeat orders for more adult and baby tracksuits for staff and friends of the barbers who loved the design and wanted one for themselves.”

This design was printed onto a Cross Neck Hoodie (JH021) in jet black from Just Hoods by AWDis. Shaun says: “It was printed using TheMagicTouch 123 Premium Flex in white, which was cut out with a Silhouette Cameo and printed with a Geo Knight DK20S manual swing-away heat press at 160°C for three seconds, to guarantee a high-quality print with no chance of any lifting in the future.”

He adds: “We believe this is the most high quality print method as it guarantees great print results and great durability compared to some other T-shirt vinyls and screen printing inks, which can crack and peel over time.”

www.barrittprints.business.site