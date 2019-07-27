It takes cash (also known as ‘capital’) to launch a business. And once it’s launched, it takes cash to sustain it for the rest of its life. If the cash isn’t generated from within – by profits earned – then it has to be topped up by external sources. Cash is to a business what blood is to a body. If a body’s blood level drops below a critical level (based on its size) or stops flowing – even for a short while – it’s game over. This may sound cold, but you won’t find a better metaphor for what cashflow means to your small business’s survival.

Unless you’re in a more fortunate position than most small business owners, you will have to confront the conundrum of how you’re going to raise cash almost certainly at the start-up stage, and possibly at points during your business’s life, particularly if it grows rapidly: one of the great ironies of rapid business growth is that it can result in business failure due to insufficient cash flow. Ultimately, the answer will lie with a financier of some sort – an investor, lender or donor. But before seeking a financier, you have homework to do.