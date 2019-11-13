Thread presentation

Keeping your thread covered, in a fairly controlled level of humidity, away from UV exposure and extreme temperature swings will keep it clean, pliable, and unfaded. Create a small display of wound spools if you want customers to pick from threads ‘in the flesh’ for good colour matches, but store your stock away from the elements. Even with careful storage, you should think of your threads like canned goods: though they store well for a very long time, they are not likely to stay perfect forever. Use thread within a reasonable amount of time to avoid loosening and deterioration, and ditch thread that starts to show signs of ‘going off’, such sloughing off the cone or breaking too easily when tugged.

Having a curated collection of colours in your preferred fibre is the base on which your thread stock must be built. From this versatile staple of stock 40wt thread, you can expand to the detail-enhancing thin threads, the stitch-count saving thick threads, and on into the specialities – from simple variegated colours to expensive retro-reflective yarn. Having your stock well-sorted and stored for longevity means that you have the ability to execute almost any design in-house at a moment’s notice. No matter what other thread you choose to expand beyond the standard, treat your basic stock with care, as it will support the largest part of your work as an embroiderer.