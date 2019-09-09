The Cotton Textile Company (TCTC) has raised over £1,000 for SNAP charity this year, through a series of sponsored runs across Essex and Cornwall.

Richard King of TCTC has run over 600km in 2019, fundraising for the charity through a variety of mud, obstacle, half marathon and 5km runs. In January, he set out to raise money for SNAP, an organisation that supports the parents and carers of children with disabilities and mental and physical challenges, in order to help increase awareness of “an amazing team of people, who provide vital support and signposting that isn’t offered by the NHS or other health services”.

After learning that 2019 is SNAP’s 25thanniversary, the TCTC decided that its fundraising challenge would be 25 runs. Richard will take part in his 25thand final run for the charity between the TCTC’s office and SNAP’s headquarters, alongside supporters and members of the SNAP team on the 26 September.

Richard said: “With support from local businesses, including Active Life and Protect, who have provided insurance, Bennetts Funeral Director, and Hollington Associates Recruitment, who are organising the final run, we expect to raise a lot more money and generate further awareness.”

