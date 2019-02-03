The Cotton Textile Company (TCTC) has announced that many of its socks are now made with bamboo yarn. The manufacturer noted: “Not only is bamboo anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-microbial, its growth is also far more eco-efficient than cotton.”

It continued: “Packaged with a full-colour printed header card or belly band, socks are proving to be a great way to get a message across and the branding will be seen time and time again.”

The minimum order quantity for bamboo socks from TCTC is 1,000.

www.thecottontextilecompany.co.uk