The Cotton Textile Company Â has chosen to support SNAP,Â a charity that supports families with children and young people who have any special need or disability.

TCTC says: “As a team that has all the benefits that are created by living in a stable environment, we all wanted to give something back and to support a charity that benefitted children in some way. SNAP not only supports children, but also benefits the families who tirelessly care for kids with needs.”

As part of their fundraising for SNAP, staff members at TCTC will be competing inÂ The Brentwood Half Marathon,Â The Nuclear Races Mud and Obstacle 12K Run and theÂ Southend Half Marathon.

To donate please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cottontextileco

www.thecottontextilecompany.co.uk

www.snapcharity.org