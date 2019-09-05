Track your metrics

It’s not a secret. Metrics. Data. Numbers. Are you keeping these? Do you know your numbers? Are you even talking about what numbers to track and why they matter? Often the reason why we don’t get the results that we want is that nobody is benchmarking performance along the way. It’s not enough to set a goal. Goal setting is great, but if you aren’t charting your progress how do you know when, where and how to adjust? Is it any surprise that you don’t reach your goal?

Let’s look at two examples here:

■ Learning something new For the sake of discussion let’s say your shop wants to learn a new technique to increase sales and have something different to offer your customers. This is the goal of a lot of shops. The number one predictor of success? Actually doing the work and failing. Shops that spend a lot of time learning how to print with water-based ink or learning to digitise and embroider 3D puff on hats are actually more successful at it than shops that just talk about it. That’s right. These shops seriously messed up a bunch of stock. They failed. But they kept at it and learned how to do it.

They took a class or watched a video or two. Their suppliers helped when they could. The more time they spent practising the new stuff, the faster they learned how to do it. This was a scheduled activity. They didn’t wait around, these are busy shops: they knew that the only way they could get this knowledge was by actually turning in the work. So these jobs were scheduled, just like a paid job for a customer. What were they tracking here? How many times the new stuff was on the schedule. Imagine how different a learning curve is going to be from one shop that only tries something once a month, to a shop that schedules one learning lesson a day. That’s a 30:1 difference. At the end of the year, who has a better story to bring to their customers?

■ Sales goals Ah, the dreaded sales goal. Lots of shops throw a number out and stick it on the wall. “Here’s our target,” they say. But how many sales goals are backed up with sound strategy and tactics? “Here’s the plan for us to achieve the goal.” Have you broken down your sales goal into a daily number? What does it look like with an average order total? Better, instead of looking 100% at the top-line number, what is the drop to the bottom line? Are you benchmarking your sales? What’s the pipeline? A lot of shops take a roller coaster ride with sales as the year goes on. It’s feast or famine.

During busy times, it’s hard to get out and close more deals. As things dry up, there is a sudden panic. “We need more jobs!” Then there’s a flurry of activity on social media and new shops sales and discounts are created to bring in work, often at a lower margin. Instead of crippling your shop with that seesawing sales strategy, what if your sales process was built on constantly targeting the best customers, with the best work for your shop? This uses data. What’s the best type of job for your shop? You know, the one that you make good money on and is repeatable. What if you based your sales goal on cloning that type of job? Who are those customers?

Sales metrics would be based on how many of these customers you need to talk to a day to fill up your pipeline with work, knowing full well that there is a sales cycle and it takes repeated effort to close those deals. The sales process could track all of the metrics associated with those conversations. Instead of just throwing a number on the wall and stating “This is our goal”, your process is built on daily and weekly benchmark numbers. Tiny wins. Cumulatively they will make up a larger number at the end of the quarter. Focus on what you are doing this week. Today. Maybe even by lunch. Those are the stats that are worth tracking, because you can immediately see what is working, or not working. No excuses.