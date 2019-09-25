This month, Orn is launching the Crane Fur-lined Softshell Jacket, which was designed to provide a touch of luxury and style during the colder months of the year.
The combination of breathable outer fabrics and the soft faux-fur lining makes it comfortable and lightweight to wear, while providing ultimate warmth and also looking great. “This super-warm jacket is suitable for any cold environment, whether that’s taking the dog for a walk on a frosty winter morning, or working in a cold warehouse,” says Ivor Tunley, Orn’s managing director.
The brand’s design team pays close attention to customer feedback, with the concept for the Fur-lined Softshell Jacket being inspired by the popular Crane Fur-lined Hoodie, reports Ivor.
“The hoodie was loved so much and the two designs seemed to work well together. We then produced prototypes, which went down very well,” he says, adding that the jacket attracted a great deal of interest when it was shown at the Multimodal show earlier this year, suggesting that this may be because the new style taps into current trends in the European market, which focus on looking young, trendy and sporty.
Trend-led design details also played an important part in the development process. “The jacket has contrasting stitching along the shoulders and side panels,” explains Ivor. “It’s made out of a 320gsm three-layer, high-performance technical outer that is water-resistant and breathable. It has a comfortable, adjustable cuff design, three external pockets with zip closures and an elasticated hem with side adjusters.”
The softshell jacket is designed to last: it has twin-needle stitched seams for durability and is made from 92% polyester/8% elastane, so it’s easy to care for. “The fabric was chosen for it’s smooth, soft feel, and it’s a good base to show off the contrasting stitching. We added the faux-fur lining for ultimate warmth,” says Ivor. “We’ve chosen three colourways: navy, black and mélange/black. The mélange was selected as it’s trending in the retail market, and navy and black are our bestselling colours.” At this stage, there are no plans to increase the colour range.
The new softshell is available in a wide range of sizes, from XS – 5XL, and can paired with matching products in the Crane range, including a polycotton polo shirt, hoodie and quarter-zip sweatshirt. The good news for printers and embroiderers is that the Crane Fur-lined Softshell Jacket is suited to all types of decoration. “It embroiders extremely well, but it can also be screen printed and is suitable for dye sublimation and heat seal,” Ivor reports.