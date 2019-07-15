It also features a good-sized centre pocket to the front that is ideal for carrying tablet devices and payment terminals, together with a useful combined pen pocket. For those wanting a splash of contrasting colour or fabric, the style is designed to be paired with the brand’s Interchangeable Apron Straps (PR119), which come in a choice of six colourways and various materials including faux leather, giving end users a choice of 56 styles.

“We wanted to give establishments the freedom to build their own apron and indeed their very own unique look,” explains Laura Dutton, marketing executive at Premier. “With eight apron bases and six alternative strap options, there’s a good chance that your chosen colour combination will be exclusive. We also know that businesses are using the contrast-coloured straps as a way to identify staworking in different roles, eg waiting staff, bartenders, baristas. They have proven to be very popular, especially the two stripy versions.”