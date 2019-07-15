New this year from Premier Clothing is the Cross Back ‘Barista’ Bib Apron (PR129).
Made from 320gsm, 100% cotton canvas (the denim colourways are 70% cotton/30% polyester), this unisex style is available in eight colourways and has self-fabric ties that are fastened to the main body of the apron with dungaree-style buckles.
It also features a good-sized centre pocket to the front that is ideal for carrying tablet devices and payment terminals, together with a useful combined pen pocket. For those wanting a splash of contrasting colour or fabric, the style is designed to be paired with the brand’s Interchangeable Apron Straps (PR119), which come in a choice of six colourways and various materials including faux leather, giving end users a choice of 56 styles.
“We wanted to give establishments the freedom to build their own apron and indeed their very own unique look,” explains Laura Dutton, marketing executive at Premier. “With eight apron bases and six alternative strap options, there’s a good chance that your chosen colour combination will be exclusive. We also know that businesses are using the contrast-coloured straps as a way to identify staworking in different roles, eg waiting staff, bartenders, baristas. They have proven to be very popular, especially the two stripy versions.”
Artisan style
While the remit was to create a trendy apron for the brand’s Artisan Collection, Laura reveals that during the wearer trials it soon became clear that in addition to having achieved this aim, the cross-back style was also really comfortable to wear. “The fabric straps fall over the shoulders, cross at the back, loop through the oversized eyelets at the waist then tie at the back. It’s aesthetically pleasing and the wearer feels like the apron has almost been tailored to fit their shape.”
The inspiration for it came from the bars and restaurants the Premier team frequent. “We love eating in places that have a relaxed vibe; places that boast vintage-chic interiors, but with a modern twist. We think the aprons that these guys wear in service should reflect the quirky surroundings they work in, so we design with this in mind.” The eight colours chosen for the Cross Back ‘Barista’ Bib Apron are, like all the colours used in the Artisan Collection, quite muted with natural earthy shades that complement the latest rustic design concepts of many bars and restaurants, says Laura. The company is considering more colour combinations for 2020.
The apron is available in either 100% cotton canvas or a denim fabric. “We have a good amount of denim styles already running throughout the Artisan Collection and our customers seem to love the vintage-chic appeal,” she comments. “The heavy cotton canvas fabric is strong and durable to withstand the trials of service, whilst remaining soft and natural, which appeals to the homewares and gifting market.”
It is suited to screen, DTG and transfer print as well as embroidery, Laura explains. She adds: “We’ve seen some great examples of decoration from our talented resellers. The 100% heavy cotton canvas fabric lends itself to a good spot of direct-to-garment printing whilst the cotton-rich denim looks stunning with the addition of a embroidery.” Laura points out that while hospitality establishments are the obvious market for aprons, other sectors are worth considering too. “We’ve seen them worn in supermarkets, garden centres, nursery schools, beauty salons and barbers shops.”