As usual, the Fespa Awards didnâ€™t disappoint, attracting a raft of entries to the T-Shirts and Other Garments and the Special Effect on T-Shirts categories, with the award-winning prints showcasing a wide range of textile printing skills and techniques. Imaika from Russia took the top honours in the T-Shirts and Other Garments category with its entry Video Game Keeper
Imaikaâ€™s award-winning print, Video Game Keeper
Awards gallery
The runners-up in the T-Shirts and Other Garments category and the winner and runners-up in the Special Effect on T-Shirts, Garments and Other Textiles category brilliantly demonstrated the visual impact and creative potential of print on fabric
The Hunger Games print by Russian company A-Design won the Special Effect on T-Shirt, Garments and Other Textiles category. See Decoration Showcase for more details
A-Design based this print, titled Dark Horse, on the artwork of Nicolas Obery to win silver in the T-Shirts and Other Garments category. It used a mix of MagnaPrint inks, including Aquaflex and HB Opaque
Sri Lakshmi Fashions won joint-silver in the Special Effect category for this reverse embossed design, created using a concave-convex mould and then screen printed with water-based ink. Stripes were applied using liquid silicone
Midi Print was awarded joint-silver in the Special Effect category for this Miles Davis print, created using Thermo Gel and discharge water-based inks and printed on an MHM S-type carousel
Joint winner of bronze in the T-Shirts and Other Garments category, the Symbol of the Year design by Midi Print was screen printed using plastisol inks, including Liquid Silver. The company took three weeks to print 300 T-shirts
Tarun Printing Works won the Special Effect bronze award for Fairy Horse, a high density print with silicon, metallic and pearl effect layers that give a 3D effect. The silicon was used to create a marble effect; it took two days to produce 15 prints.
This screen print of Al Pacino by A-Design was awarded joint bronze in the T-Shirt category. It was created using water-based inks and pigments on an M&R Chameleon press, with 100 prints taking two days to produce