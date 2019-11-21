The definition of bespoke

Before I set out to examine the reasons behind this growth and which elements businesses need to focus on to deliver truly bespoke products, I think itâ€™s important to consider what bespoke really means. This is important because there can often be confusion, especially around the use of the term â€˜bespokeâ€™ in marketing and labelling.Â There are three key methods of production to consider: stock, customised and bespoke.

Stock Items are purchased from either wholesalers or direct from the manufacturer. Once purchased, the clothing or product can be either re-sold unbranded, or a design or corporate identity can be added in the form of a print or embroidery embellishment.

Customised This caters for those who are looking for something more closely aligned to their branding or brand values than general decorated stock clothing. Items can be purchased from manufacturers and then numerous techniques can be employed, such as adding branded zippers, neck tape, labels or studs, to alter the stock product to look more in keeping with brand identity or style. This method is often confused with bespoke. However, itâ€™s important to bear in mind that you are still buying stock items and then altering them to the customerâ€™s style, not creating a product from scratch, where the client has a choice over all specifications.

Bespoke This enables a client to choose everything, from the fabric to the colour, the cut, along with decoration and embellishments. This allows them to completely align all elements of their product with their brand. The item, whether itâ€™s a bag, T-shirt or hat, is produced especially for one customer.