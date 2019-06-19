Result Work-Guard has introduced a range of flyknit safety shoes, which includes the low-cut, sports-look Hicks Safety Trainer (R458X). This lightweight, breathable shoe promises “agile, form-fitting comfort”, and includes a steel toecap. It is oil-resistant as well as being SRA slip-resistant, and has an energy-absorption heel.

Result director Sara Sanders-Smith explains:“Our new range of flyknit safety trainers have been brought out in response to demand for a lightweight, unisex safety shoe that was specifically suitable for indoor or warehouse wear. We always watch retail trends and keep up to date with new, innovative materials, usually splicing the two together to complement or finish off a head-to-toe co-ordinated look.”

Launched in January, the Hicks with its eye- catching colourway has been receiving very positive feedback, reports Sara, especially once customers appreciate where they can be worn. Available in a neon/ black colourway that co-ordinates with the Work-Guard garments, they are “a great upsell product,” she says.

The shoe has been designed for day-long comfort with a padded tongue and collar, and it also incorporates a ventilating mesh and lining that wick away moisture. Sara adds: “The shape of these shoes is so comfortable and form-fitting, they can really improve your agility whilst walking as well as keeping your feet protected; all come with a spare set of insoles.”

Thermoplastic PU was chosen mainly for its lightweight elasticity and resistance to oil, but also because injection moulds using this material are the same for men and women, which allows the company to offer a wide size range from 3 to 12 without any doubling up of SKU. The shoe can be embroidered provided the decorator has the right clamp, says Sara. She sees the Hicks Safety Trainer appealing to indoor tradespeople as well as warehouse operatives that require a uniform shoe to cover both male and female staff.

