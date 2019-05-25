It is, she says, a “must-have” in the summer months for young women. “It has a very flowy material and a loose fit, which really make this garment ideal for women for summertime. Even during hotter days, women will feel comfortable wearing it.”

It was launched in January and the modern fit in particular has received a lot of positive feedback, reports Sophie. This no-label style has a racerback and a rounded hem, and is made from polyester with a cotton touch.

Sophie mentions that as well as sublimation the top can be decorated using flex, transfer and screen print “and you also get more fluidity with polyester”. It is currently available in four colours.

“We launched the black and white because they are the basic colours. But then we also decided to launch a creamy white colour because nowadays, off-white colours are very trendy. And finally, since it is ideal for summertime, we had to launch a flashy, feminine colour: neon coral. If the product is successful, of course we will think about adding more colours to the range.”