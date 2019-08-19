The company is constantly investing in new technology, such as a new neck-label machine, in response to customer demand. Pally’s ambition is to do everything in-house and he is planning to introduce dyeing facilities at the factory later this year instead of outsourcing it as he does now. The business remains committed to screen printing, which meets its production needs; however, it also has access to digital printing thanks to garment manufacturer and designer The Tshirt Factory Europe – headed by Adam Steventon and Nick Higgins – which was set up with Pally’s help and rents part of the building downstairs. “We have the digital machine if we want to do something quickly to show a customer,” Pally says. Pally has also invested in constructing a separate new office and manufacturing spaces throughout the factory floor, including meeting and sampling rooms, as well as new facilities for staff.

The company is involved in Leicester’s Fast Forward initiative to build legal and ethical labour standards compliance among suppliers in the garment industry. This scheme was originally instigated because of concerns about working practices among garment suppliers in the East Midlands. It aims to drive transparency and help prevent exploitation, tackle areas such as fair wages, employment contracts and employee mistreatment, and ensure a safe working environment. At Pally International, some of the 100-strong workforce has been there for 20 years. “I treat everybody the same,” Pally says. “We give them all the things that they need and everybody knows what they are doing. Everyone gets a proper wage. Some other companies pay less but we pay a fair wage.” Pally is on site at 6am every day, personally opening up the factory so it is ready to go at 8am and shutting up after work stops at 5pm. “I put in the hours. I keep it running smoothly,” he adds.