The unisex holdall currently comes in black/black, black/amber, black/emerald, black/red, navy/navy, navy/red and navy/sky colourways.

“The most popular colours correlate directly to our best-selling colours in our teamwear apparel: black/red and navy/sky, but plain black and navy are also very popular,” says Tim.

With a capacity of 45 litres, the durable Match Day Holdall is the perfect size to store an individual’s kit. It has a reinforced curved base with protector feet, a large zipped compartment with zipped side pocket and two zipped end pockets with waterproof lining.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback about the extended lining for dirty boots and kit,” says Tim.

Despite its generous size, the duffle bag has been carefully designed for ease of use. There’s a soft-grab handle with padded wrap, as well as a removable padded shoulder strap, which offers more comfort when carrying heavy loads — so it’s ideal for children.