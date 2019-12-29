In response to customer feedback, Chadwick Teamwear has expanded its range of team bags to include the sturdy Match Day Holdall, which comes in seven different colour combinations.
“Our Teamwear customers, who were already buying our colour-coordinated teamwear, kept saying we were missing a kit bag to travel to and from matches,” explains Tim Roberts, sales director at Chadwick Textiles. “We’re well aware that there are other companies who specialise in bags, but they don’t offer styles that complement and colour-match their off-field teamwear apparel.”
The unisex holdall currently comes in black/black, black/amber, black/emerald, black/red, navy/navy, navy/red and navy/sky colourways.
“The most popular colours correlate directly to our best-selling colours in our teamwear apparel: black/red and navy/sky, but plain black and navy are also very popular,” says Tim.
With a capacity of 45 litres, the durable Match Day Holdall is the perfect size to store an individual’s kit. It has a reinforced curved base with protector feet, a large zipped compartment with zipped side pocket and two zipped end pockets with waterproof lining.
“We’ve had lots of positive feedback about the extended lining for dirty boots and kit,” says Tim.
Despite its generous size, the duffle bag has been carefully designed for ease of use. There’s a soft-grab handle with padded wrap, as well as a removable padded shoulder strap, which offers more comfort when carrying heavy loads — so it’s ideal for children.
The Match Day Holdall was also created with decorators in mind; it’s made from durable PU-coated polyester, which allows for a range of embroidery and print options on all panelled sides. “It’s easy to embellish on four sides, and it’s ideal for embroidery or vinyl transfer print,” Tim adds.
Tim believes that the holdall will appeal to the teamwear, sports brands and schoolwear markets, and says that it has been well received so far. “Feedback has been great! Our customers say that it’s well proportioned and they like the 45 litre capacity – it’s the ideal size.”