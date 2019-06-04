The Old Salt Loft in Burham, Essex bought print and embroidery shop Stitch Print in April this year.

The Old Salt Loft, which specialises in bespoke sailcloth products, bought Stitch Print from its owner Nikki Bender, who sold her company after 18 years due to ill health.

Sarah Buckley, owner of The Old Salt Loft, said: “I started The Old Salt Loft nine years ago, originally making bags from old sails. The business grew year on year, and I found myself buying a [Roland] BN-20 to produce transfers to turn the bags into merchandise. I then acquired a single-head embroidery machine and naturally fell into garment printing and embroidery.

“Due to the growth of the business, my husband came to work with me in January this year, and in March Stitch Print came up for sale and we saw it as an opportunity not to be missed to grow the business further.”

Sarah has acquired Stitch Print’s machines and customer list, with all further business now carried out under The Old Salt Loft name. Following the acquisition, the company has also bought new Happy embroidery machines, as well as heat presses, vinyl printers and mug and cap presses from Xpres and TheMagicTouch.

www.theoldsaltloft.com