Vanilla is generally known as the sublimation garment brand, yet as part of its commitment to sustainable manufacturing it’s added a new style made from 100% organic cotton to its range
Clare Dwyer, product manager at Vanilla, explains that the new Organic Tee (VAN111) was produced in response to customer demand. “We set out to make the VAN111 a sustainable product using organic cotton as it was something we’d researched and been regularly asked for,” she says, adding that, “sometimes there’s a compromise in softness and performance when using organic fibres: we worked hard to engineer a 100% organic fabric that did not compromise on hand-feel and also gives outstanding DTG print performance.”
Versatility was another key consideration. Clare comments: “We wanted to produce a sustainable, quality T-shirt that’s designed to last. Its quality, durability and superior printability make it a great option for a range of decorations.
It also features a removable label for uncomplicated rebranding.
The ringspun, combed surface provides an optimised base for multiple applications: its clean knit is perfect for DTG, and it’s equally good for screen printing and vinyl transfers. The fabric is also compact enough to support an embroidered logo.
Vanilla is defined by the slogan on our logo which proudly states ‘Fashion for print’ and we see that as encompassing all forms of printed decoration as the brand continues to evolve.”
The Organic Tee has Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification. “Our customers know and trust this standard,” explains Clare.
“We like the ethical and social criteria to the standard, which provides a credible assurance to our customers as well as end users wearing this garment.”
The new Organic Tee (VAN111) from Vanilla
Initially, the men’s Organic Tee will be available in black, white, midnight, military green and charcoal mélange. “These are the core shades for the moment,” Clare reports. “In terms of additional colours, we always listen to our customers and look to improve the line and add colours to meet demand. It’s too early to say for sure, but if the VAN111 proves as successful as we hope then it would seem a logical progression for the brand to offer more cotton garments in the future, particularly with the continued growth of DTG printing.”
Fit has always been important to Vanilla, so the VAN111 is available in sizes XS-3XL. “In a marketplace full of T-shirts it’s our fit and quality that sets us apart,” Clare advises. “We have a great team of fit technologists who work with models across the size range to ensure a great fit whatever your size. Our experienced fabric technologists put all of our fabrics though a vigorous development and testing procedure to ensure optimised performance and comfort.”
The launch of the VAN111 doesn’t mean that Vanilla is moving away from polyester garments. “Absolutely not!” says Clare. “The Vanilla brand was initially created to meet the need for greater choice and innovation in sublimation clothing, so it’s hard to imagine the range without products that are optimised for sublimation and that means using polyester-rich fabrics.” However, there are opportunities to use recycled polyester as a more sustainable alternative. Clare comments: “We’re constantly developing the range and can see big potential for a line made using recycled polyester. Ultimately it will come down to customer demand and also ensuring that the same print performance is attainable with recycled polyester.”
The VAN111 is available from 1 November.