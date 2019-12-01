Versatility was another key consideration. Clare comments: “We wanted to produce a sustainable, quality T-shirt that’s designed to last. Its quality, durability and superior printability make it a great option for a range of decorations.

It also features a removable label for uncomplicated rebranding.

The ringspun, combed surface provides an optimised base for multiple applications: its clean knit is perfect for DTG, and it’s equally good for screen printing and vinyl transfers. The fabric is also compact enough to support an embroidered logo.

Vanilla is defined by the slogan on our logo which proudly states ‘Fashion for print’ and we see that as encompassing all forms of printed decoration as the brand continues to evolve.”

The Organic Tee has Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification. “Our customers know and trust this standard,” explains Clare.

“We like the ethical and social criteria to the standard, which provides a credible assurance to our customers as well as end users wearing this garment.”