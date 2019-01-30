The Outdoors Company moved to a new 7,400 sq ft unit in Congleton on 20 December 2018. The company, which had previously been at Sandbach for five years, had outgrown its 1,900 sq ft premises and needed to move to enable growth plans to be achieved, explained director Paul Morley-Smith.

He continued: “We have a huge warehouse of 3,811 sq ft, a beautiful new showroom and reception of 1,785 sq ft and a spacious first floor sales office of 1,785 sq ft. With more space and better facilities, weâ€™ll be extending more invitations to customers to visit our new showroom to look at the full range of clothing, accessories and equipment we can supply from our premium brand partners. And with more impressive premises, itâ€™s going to be exciting to see which other big brands we can get on board.”

Plans for 2019 include expanding the sales teams as well as launching an integrated ordering/invoicing system that Paul reports will “significantly impact on efficiency and customer service”.

The company’s new address is Unit 1, Greenfield Farm Industrial Estate, Greenfield Road, Congleton, Cheshire, CW12 4TR.

www.theoutdoorscompany.co.uk