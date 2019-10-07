Organisers of The Print Show 2020 have revealed that next year’s event at the NEC in Birmingham will include a weekend date.

Taking place from 27-29 September 2020, The Print Show will now open on a Sunday to offer more flexibility to members of the industry who may be unable to attend the event during the weekdays.

Event director Chris Davies explained that the decision to move the event was based on detailed feedback from visitors to previous shows. He said: “We’ve had great success staging the show during the working week, but the fact is that some members of the industry aren’t able to visit as they are too busy in the office or workshop during the week.

“By moving the opening day to a Sunday, we’re opening up The Print Show to a whole new audience and becoming much more flexible. This is really important to us as we seek to evolve the show year on year.”

“On the back of another busy show this year, we’ve had an incredible response from exhibitors, with plenty saying they are looking to book for the show next year,” adds Chris.

“From our initial conversations with exhibitors, the move to a Sunday to Tuesday event will suit all parties and offers something completely different to visitors. We look forward to revealing even more exciting changes to The Print Show in the coming weeks and months.”

