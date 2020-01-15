The pros and cons of abandoning stitch counts

Quoting embroidery in the traditional way takes time and skill; quoting a non-count, flat-rate pricing model doesnâ€™t necessarily take much of either. In the traditional method, once a customer provides art and chooses garments,Â itâ€™s up to the person quoting the job to guess at the final stitch count, basedÂ on the coverage and complexity ofÂ the design at the stated finished size. This guess is more art than science.Â It requires considerable embroidery experience, or a measuring strategy that involves estimating the overall lengthÂ of satin stitches and runs as well as the coverage area of fill stitches to arrive at an accurate price.

If the guesswork isnâ€™t done in house by a salesperson or an in-house digitiser, you may have to consult a contract digitiser to make the same â€˜educated guessâ€™, albeit a guess thatâ€™s likely to be backed by greater technical experience. While the contract digitiser will likely have a more accurate idea of stitch count compared with a salesperson, (particularly if your sales staffers are not yet versed in embroidery), it invites delay, as youâ€™ll be reaching out and waiting for a response from the digitiser before you can process the quote and send it to the customer. No matter how you achieve it, quoting based on stitch count for any job with new art assets takes time and relies on guesswork that may not accurately reflect the finished decoration.

The pros of removing stitch count from the quoting process are obvious; flat-rate methods are quicker, less hassle, and leave less room for misunderstanding on both sides â€“ shops can either provide the rates directly, or very quickly rattle off prices to a customer based on a much simpler set of questions. The problem, however, comes from dealing with price comparisons and any necessary deviations from the quote that (inevitably) crop up during decoration.