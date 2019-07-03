The Schoolwear Awards, held annually by The Schoolwear Association, will introduce a new ‘Sustainability in Schoolwear’ award for 2019.

David Burgess, chairman of The Schoolwear Association, said: “The new award recognises those specialist schoolwear businesses, whether manufacturer, supplier, or retailer that have shown, in their actions as well as words, a real tangible commitment to reducing their impact on the environment. This could take the form of waste reduction, utilising eco-friendly fabrics, switching energy supply away from fossil fuels or limiting transportation costs.

“Wastage in the wider clothing industry is becoming increasingly apparent, and we hope that by promoting and rewarding suppliers for their efforts, that this will encourage other retailers to do the same”.

Specialist schoolwear supplier Stevensons has been announced as the first official sponsor of the new sustainability award. Mark Stevenson, joint managing director of Stevensons, said: “We have been supplying school uniform to children for almost 95 years, ensuring we provide quality garments of the highest standards, but it is only in the last few years that the clothing industry as a whole has become aware of the detrimental impact of fast-fashion and the dangers it poses to the global environment.

“This award is a great way to recognise those that are taking considerate steps towards sustainability and we’re really excited to be sponsoring it at this year’s Schoolwear Awards, celebrating businesses that are striving to make our industry more sustainable, ensuring we continue to supply schoolwear for generations of children to come”.

Booking and nominations for the Schoolwear Awards are now open. The event will be held on 13 October 2019 at the Village Hotel in Solihull.

www.schoolwearassociation.co.uk