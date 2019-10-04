The Schoolwear Show returns this month, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. As well as giving visitors the chance to catch up with familiar faces and existing contacts, it’s also a great opportunity to source new suppliers, see the latest product innovations and plan ahead for your back-to-school campaign.

“We have over 50 exhibitors this year,” says event spokesperson Max Bevis. “Attendees can expect to see the latest product and service offerings from the biggest names in the schoolwear industry, including Banner and Trutex, as well as leading distributors PenCarrie, and embroidery brands Amaya and Madeira.” Other exhibitors include Russell, Chadwick Teamwear, David Luke, GForce, TheMagicTouch, Tie & Scarf Company, Rowlinson, William Turner and Winterbottom’s.

Following on from last year’s record-breaking show, there are plenty of new additions to look out for this year. “As well as a fresh new look, we have new exhibitors, show offers, lots of eco offerings and a new seminar programme,” says Max. Just like last year, the free seminars are designed to raise awareness and help businesses compete in a challenging market. “Look out for the School Association-sponsored seminar, Clear and Present Danger, in which a panel will discuss the implications of new government guidelines which affect everyone in the industry,” says Max.

Everyone who visits the show will receive a comprehensive show guide on arrival, which gives details of all the exhibitors, and visitors will be able to find out about new products and innovations, and pick up 2020 brochures and price lists. “It’s a great opportunity to network with likeminded businesses and discuss the latest trends, as well as common issues such as Brexit, with suppliers,” says Max.

The Schoolwear Show takes place at Cranmore Park Conference & Event Centre in Solihull from 13-15 October 2019. Founded by the directors of William Turner, David Luke, Rowlinson, Gymphlex and Banner, the show is free to enter for those who register online, and includes a complimentary lunch and refreshments, along with free parking. Those who don’t register online will be charged a £10 entry fee.

