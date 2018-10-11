October sees the return of The Schoolwear Show, and to celebrate its 21st anniversary, organisers have shaken things up a little, explains the event‘s administrator Cath Gibson. “The show has undergone a total rebrand with a fresh and modern look. Visitors in October will see a completely new show layout format and a number of exciting additions including daily seminars on ‘Tendering to Win’ and ‘Sustainability and School Uniform’. These address how to help schoolwear specialists give themselves the best chance to win business and the growing awareness of environmental issues in relation to the sector. The seminars will be free and give more reason to visit by raising awareness and challenging the status quo with some interesting and practical ideas.”

At last year’s record-breaking show, there were 45 exhibitors; this year, Cath says there will be more than before, including established brands such as 1880 Club, Trutex, Magic Fit, Chadwick, Zeco and Charles Kirk. New exhibitors include Maudesport, Russell and Roberto Group, and for the first time a comprehensive show guide will be given to all visitors.

“With supermarkets continuing their attempt to increase their market share, as well as the opening of more academies and an increase in the number of schools reviewing their uniform policies, The Schoolwear Show is more important than ever,” states Cath. “It is the best place to see what is available in the market, including new product launches and new suppliers, as well as giving you the opportunity to network and keep up to date with the latest industry news.”

The Schoolwear Show takes place at Cranmore Park Conference & Event Centre in Solihull from 14-16 October 2018. Founded by the directors of William Turner, David Luke, Rowlinson, Gymphlex and Banner, the show is free to those who register online, and includes a complimentary lunch and refreshments, along with free parking. Those who don‘t register online will be charged a £10 entry fee.

www.theschoolwearshow.co.uk