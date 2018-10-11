Images shares its homework on the rebranded Schoolwear Show, ahead of the 21st anniversary exhibition next month
October sees the return of The Schoolwear Show, and to celebrate its 21st anniversary, organisers have shaken things up a little, explains the event‘s administrator Cath Gibson. “The show has undergone a total rebrand with a fresh and modern look. Visitors in October will see a completely new show layout format and a number of exciting additions including daily seminars on ‘Tendering to Win’ and ‘Sustainability and School Uniform’. These address how to help schoolwear specialists give themselves the best chance to win business and the growing awareness of environmental issues in relation to the sector. The seminars will be free and give more reason to visit by raising awareness and challenging the status quo with some interesting and practical ideas.”
At last year’s record-breaking show, there were 45 exhibitors; this year, Cath says there will be more than before, including established brands such as 1880 Club, Trutex, Magic Fit, Chadwick, Zeco and Charles Kirk. New exhibitors include Maudesport, Russell and Roberto Group, and for the first time a comprehensive show guide will be given to all visitors.
“With supermarkets continuing their attempt to increase their market share, as well as the opening of more academies and an increase in the number of schools reviewing their uniform policies, The Schoolwear Show is more important than ever,” states Cath. “It is the best place to see what is available in the market, including new product launches and new suppliers, as well as giving you the opportunity to network and keep up to date with the latest industry news.”
The Schoolwear Show takes place at Cranmore Park Conference & Event Centre in Solihull from 14-16 October 2018. Founded by the directors of William Turner, David Luke, Rowlinson, Gymphlex and Banner, the show is free to those who register online, and includes a complimentary lunch and refreshments, along with free parking. Those who don‘t register online will be charged a £10 entry fee.
At the show, Rowlinson will be announcing that orders for special striped garments will be fulfilled in just four weeks for Performa 50 and Performa Cotton garments from the end of September, as well as revealing the new Performa branding. Rowlinson will also be showing Woodbanks Sweats, which has had two shades added – ink and green – and its composition tweaked slightly.
William Turner specialises in producing premium quality school ties and accessories, including eco-friendly products, bags and badges. “The third-generation family-owned business will be celebrating 50 years of UK manufacturing in 2019 and the Schoolwear Show will be the ideal opportunity to discover more about their rich heritage and exciting plans for the future,“ says the company.
Chadwick has had a busy year since celebrating its 50th anniversary: the firm has moved offices and increased its warehouse capacity, created a new logo, and launched its 2018/2019 brochure; with a new website scheduled to arrive later this year. At the show, visitors can see new sportswear launches as well as a new development range that will receive its full launch in 2019.
Charles Kirk’s full range of knitwear, including Heritage Definition, Coolflow, Coolacryl and Wool/Acrylic Blend, will be on display at the show, along with knitted accessories such as scarves, and hats with pom-poms and tassels. The company will also be launching an increased colour palette of the popular Colour+ range of sweatshirts with an improved finish.
The family-owned Tie & Scarf Company will be showing its range of school ties and scarves. It reports that the Back to School period for 2018 has been the busiest ever for the company, adding that its ties can be seen in most of the independent school/ sports retail shops as well as in embroidery and printing companies.
At this year’s Schoolwear Show, Trutex will be showcasing a range of new products and initiatives that it says will help grow your business in 2019. It will be launching new products in three key areas: shirts and blouses, junior garments and Akoa. “Further brand developments will also be announced, with exciting news to share with you,“ says the company.
David Luke will be showing its Eco- Uniform range of durable and sustainable daywear jackets, blazers, trousers, skirts, polos, sweats and brand new sportswear options. “We want to talk to you about how our products represent best value and can offer you a point of difference for your schools,” says the brand.
Schoolwear Association Awards
The annual Schoolwear Association Awards will once again be a highlight of The Schoolwear Show following their successful launch last year. The awards event will take place on Sunday 14 October 2018 at The Village Hotel, Solihull, and will be part of the Association‘s annual fundraiser.
This year‘s event, entitled ‘Let Us Entertain You‘, includes a three-course dinner, comedian and singer, along with the awards ceremony. Categories include Best Schoolwear Specialist, Best Digital Schoolwear, Best Community Partner and Outstanding Service to Schoolwear.
“I am thrilled that we are hosting another year of awards for those involved in the schoolwear industry,“ says David Burgess, chair of the Schoolwear Association. “The awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on those people and businesses who put a huge of amount of work and effort into our industry, and who exemplify the very best standards of what we do. These businesses and individuals help us to make sure that every child is clothed in a high quality, durable school uniform, and we want to celebrate their efforts.” Tickets are available from the Schoolwear Association.