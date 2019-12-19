Link Exhibitions, organiser of The Print Show, has announced the launch of a brand new event dedicated to the UK sign industry.

The Sign Show will debut from 27-29 September 2020, and will be co-located with its sister event, The Print Show, at the NEC in Birmingham. Operating under the theme of ‘A Sign of Evolution’, the show will showcase advances in the signage market with companies across the UK sign-making industry displaying their latest products, solutions and technologies.

Chris Davies, event director for The Sign Show and The Print Show, said: “The Sign Show will address all areas of the market, with the aim of helping sign companies of all shapes and sizes identify the tools that they need to grow and succeed in the modern market.

“What is so unique about The Sign Show is that it will be the only event that will focus solely on UK sign-making. From A-boards and vinyl, to fixture and fittings, The Sign Show will have something for everyone.”

The show will also feature a Diversification Zone offering an insight into the opportunities available in markets related to sign-making, such as label printing, promotional printing, textile printing, value-added printing and 3D printing. Visitors will be able to experience live technology demonstrations, as well as free training and consultancy from experts in these fields.

“We’ll be giving regular updates on exhibitor signings and other developments over the coming months, so make sure you are checking the website, following us on Twitter @thesignshowuk, Facebook and LinkedIn,” added Chris.

www.thesignshow.co.uk