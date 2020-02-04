The 50 employees rule

I have a totally unfounded and completely unproven theory (anyone who knows me will know that I have lots of these) – namely, that there exists a magic number of employees and this number is 50. Below 50, the company usually consists of family friends and like-minded people all pulling in the same direction. The highly demanding goal of producing top-quality decorated apparel and workwear is the main preoccupation and driving force of everyone involved in the business. At employee number 50, things seem to take on a different direction. Now there are groups and cliques, and you start to introduce split-breaktimes and divide tasks into departments. You’ll need to arrange meetings to talk to everyone and the actual managing and handling of staff becomes an extremely time-consuming task.

Pre-50 employees, the task of handling all the payslips, working out who has holidays, appraisals and even the little bonus of running round with a list of ‘whose birthday it is this week so we can all enjoy cake’, fell to a member of the owner’s family or to the person who had been there so long they’re practically family. Post-50 employees, this task of managing the staff becomes a full-time occupation, and is often a job one that no one wants to do. The daily grind of managing suppliers and customers, of juggling deadlines and budgets and trying to ensure everyone gets paid at the end of the month is suddenly compounded by issues such as “My uncle’s cat has depression and I can’t come into work today” or “My mum says I can finish at two today because we need to go shopping”.

Over the years I have heard some of the strangest comments from employees and had to handle some unexpected situations, including the minefield of when a group of employees band together to tell you they are totally unhappy with the selection of snacks in the vending machine and if you don’t do something about it they are all going on strike! Or, my personal favourite: “The guys on the first floor say the girls on the second floor smell.”

Managing HR (human resources) is not a task to be taken lightly and my advice is always to employ a professional to try and manage all the little issues that people inevitably bring. If your business is too small to warrant an HR professional, try using an online tool to manage all the HR tasks instead. There are some great online cloud-based programs available, such as www.peninsulagrouplimited.com/services/hr/brighthr, that allow employees to book their own holidays, arrange time off and raise grievances. I would recommend one of these to start with; they need a little admin but are really worthwhile.