Moisture-wicking tees, performance hoodies, team shorts, pants and track tops – the current squad of brandable sports and teamwear has never been stronger. Check out our line-up of the latest styles

New from Tee Jays at BTC Activewear, the Men’s Performance Hoodie (TJ5600) is made from a lightweight, 100% unbrushed polyester fabric with a loose fit. It features an adjustable hood and large kangaroo front pocket, and is available in sizes S-3XL in three colours including mélange options. A women’s companion style (TJ5601) is also available in sizes S-2XL. 

www.btcactivewear.co.uk

New to Trutex’s Akoa sportswear range, the Vortex made-to-order line is designed using a mesh fabric that promises enhanced breathability. Seven products feature in the new range, including a polo shirt, reversible top and full-zip hoodie, and are available in up to four colours for versatile coordination with team branding and colours. 

www.trutex.com

PenCarrie says the new Seamless Long Sleeve Top (TL311) from Tombo is a great sportswear layer for cooler weather activities. The fitted high-stretch top is made from the brand’s new, lighter weight mélange fabric with a seamless knit for comfort. It features raglan sleeves with contrast flatlock stitching, texture knit detail along raglan seams, thumbholes on the cuffs and a tear-away label. It’s available in dark grey marl in sizes XS/S, M/L and XL/2XL. 

www.pencarrie.com

New from David Luke Schoolwear’s Juco sportswear collection, the 2 in 1 Shorts (DL7018) have been designed with a female fit and come in a range of sizes from age 3-4 up to women’s size 20. Available in black and navy, the shorts feature an elasticated waistband, panelling and an internal baselayer short made from the company’s Ecotech fabric, which uses post-consumer plastic waste. 

www.davidluke.com

New for 2019, the men’s and women’s Sports Jackets (KK915/KK916) from Gamegear are the perfect fusion of fashion and function, says Kustom Kit. The lightweight zippered jackets are made from a bonded fleece-backed fabric that promises warmth and features moisture- wicking and four-way stretch properties for ease of movement. Both styles are available in a grey mélange/black colourway in sizes XS-2XL for men and sizes 8-16 for women. 

www.kustomkit.com

Craft Sportswear takes performance baselayers to a completely new level with its Active Extreme 2.0 CN LS Base Layer (1904495), says United Brands of Scandinavia. Made from a lightweight, double-layer polyester fabric with CoolMax Air fibres, the baselayer promises to provide superior body-temperature management for sports teams; 38 medallists wore it during the Olympic Games in Sochi. It features an ergonomic fit, long sleeves and mesh panels. 

www.united-brands.co.uk

The new Aptus Essentials entry-level sportswear range includes the Essentials S S Training Tee (AAAA112317), which Banner says is ideal for personalising with embroidery or screen printed team logos. The short sleeve, crew-neck T-shirt is made from a 160gsm, 100% polyester mesh and features silver reflective detailing, contrast colour side panels and binding, a curved back yoke and Aptus-branded internal tape. It’s available in 13 colours in junior and senior sizes up to 50-52”.

www.banner.co.uk

Chadwick Teamwear has introduced the Apex Pro Gilet (870) – a modern, versatile, ultra-stylish garment, according to the brand. This lightweight, showerproof mid- or outer-layer, in 60gsm high-density downproof miniature polyester ripstop, has 160gsm wadding, plus brushed- back polyester stretch side panels. It includes a plain chest panel that is ideal for embellishment and two side pockets, and is available in black and navy in sizes XLY-3XL. 

www.chadwicktextiles.co.uk

