New for 2019, the men’s and women’s Sports Jackets (KK915/KK916) from Gamegear are the perfect fusion of fashion and function, says Kustom Kit. The lightweight zippered jackets are made from a bonded fleece-backed fabric that promises warmth and features moisture- wicking and four-way stretch properties for ease of movement. Both styles are available in a grey mélange/black colourway in sizes XS-2XL for men and sizes 8-16 for women.

www.kustomkit.com