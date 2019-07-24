Moisture-wicking tees, performance hoodies, team shorts, pants and track tops – the current squad of brandable sports and teamwear has never been stronger. Check out our line-up of the latest styles
New from Tee Jays at BTC Activewear, the Men’s Performance Hoodie (TJ5600) is made from a lightweight, 100% unbrushed polyester fabric with a loose fit. It features an adjustable hood and large kangaroo front pocket, and is available in sizes S-3XL in three colours including mélange options. A women’s companion style (TJ5601) is also available in sizes S-2XL.
New to Trutex’s Akoa sportswear range, the Vortex made-to-order line is designed using a mesh fabric that promises enhanced breathability. Seven products feature in the new range, including a polo shirt, reversible top and full-zip hoodie, and are available in up to four colours for versatile coordination with team branding and colours.
PenCarrie says the new Seamless Long Sleeve Top (TL311) from Tombo is a great sportswear layer for cooler weather activities. The fitted high-stretch top is made from the brand’s new, lighter weight mélange fabric with a seamless knit for comfort. It features raglan sleeves with contrast flatlock stitching, texture knit detail along raglan seams, thumbholes on the cuffs and a tear-away label. It’s available in dark grey marl in sizes XS/S, M/L and XL/2XL.
New from David Luke Schoolwear’s Juco sportswear collection, the 2 in 1 Shorts (DL7018) have been designed with a female fit and come in a range of sizes from age 3-4 up to women’s size 20. Available in black and navy, the shorts feature an elasticated waistband, panelling and an internal baselayer short made from the company’s Ecotech fabric, which uses post-consumer plastic waste.
New for 2019, the men’s and women’s Sports Jackets (KK915/KK916) from Gamegear are the perfect fusion of fashion and function, says Kustom Kit. The lightweight zippered jackets are made from a bonded fleece-backed fabric that promises warmth and features moisture- wicking and four-way stretch properties for ease of movement. Both styles are available in a grey mélange/black colourway in sizes XS-2XL for men and sizes 8-16 for women.
Craft Sportswear takes performance baselayers to a completely new level with its Active Extreme 2.0 CN LS Base Layer (1904495), says United Brands of Scandinavia. Made from a lightweight, double-layer polyester fabric with CoolMax Air fibres, the baselayer promises to provide superior body-temperature management for sports teams; 38 medallists wore it during the Olympic Games in Sochi. It features an ergonomic fit, long sleeves and mesh panels.
The new Aptus Essentials entry-level sportswear range includes the Essentials S S Training Tee (AAAA112317), which Banner says is ideal for personalising with embroidery or screen printed team logos. The short sleeve, crew-neck T-shirt is made from a 160gsm, 100% polyester mesh and features silver reflective detailing, contrast colour side panels and binding, a curved back yoke and Aptus-branded internal tape. It’s available in 13 colours in junior and senior sizes up to 50-52”.
Chadwick Teamwear has introduced the Apex Pro Gilet (870) – a modern, versatile, ultra-stylish garment, according to the brand. This lightweight, showerproof mid- or outer-layer, in 60gsm high-density downproof miniature polyester ripstop, has 160gsm wadding, plus brushed- back polyester stretch side panels. It includes a plain chest panel that is ideal for embellishment and two side pockets, and is available in black and navy in sizes XLY-3XL.
