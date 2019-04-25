TheMagicTouch (TMT) has added new colours to its range of MagiCut garment decoration products.

Joining the existing 23 Pearl Glitter colours are six neon versions. These will “create new opportunities and markets for those who are serious about garment and textile decoration,” according to TMT, which added that “the product has proved very popular within the fashion, dance and sportswear markets due to its softer feel and outstanding durability”.

The Pearl Glitter film is said to offer a unique textured surface that’s created using laminated powders together with a thermally activated solvent-free adhesive and self-adhesive polyester liner, which allows repositioning of transfers prior to pressing.

The rolls are 500mm wide and available as a complete 25m roll or by the individual metre. The products are washable up to 60°C suitable for dry cleaning and tumble drying.

Suitable for transferring onto cotton, polyester/cotton, denim, canvas and polyester/acrylic, the Pearl Glitter products can be cut with all current plotters and, after weeding, can be applied using a traditional heat press.

TMT has also added five new colours to the 123Flex and 123Premium Flex ranges, including – by customer demand – rose gold.

The company has announced that further developments and product launches will follow throughout 2019.

