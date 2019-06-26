TheMagicTouch is now offering its full range of toner-based transfer papers and colour laser media in new pack sizes of 10 or 25 A4 sheets to allow customers to try out new markets.

Managing director Jim Nicol explained: “Over the past two years we’ve seen an increasing number of customers adding more of our applications to their product portfolio. When we introduced the Temporary Tattoo paper in packs of 10, the take up from customers looking to experiment and test the market was very encouraging. Temporary tattoos are a product you donâ€™t get requests for every day, but with the growing number of local outdoor events, fundraising and festivals they have proved incredibly popular and a great source of ammunition for use on social media.”

The new packs of 10 A4 sheets include the decal paper DCT and RST for uneven surfaces along with the T.One and WoW no-cut, no-weed transfer papers for garments and textiles, along with the existing Temporary Tattoo. The original TTC for light garments, OBM for dark garments and CPM for non-textile surfaces are available in packs of 25 A4 sheets.

The new smaller pack option also extends to the full range of printable colour laser media products that include pre-cut wristbands, luggage tags, door signs and identity cards.

www.themagictouch.co.uk