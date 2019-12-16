Uniform supplier Tibard has announced its recent acquisition of a Lectra Vector IX fabric cutting machine.

The company says its investment in the machinery, which includes Industry 4.0 manufacturing technology, will lead to increased production capabilities. “Our present cutting machine achieves 85% up time, whereas the new Lectra machine is expected to be able to reach 98% after a brief installation period,” explained Tibard.

“The Vector IX will also be able to increase our British manufacturing output by 30%, which in real terms means over 3,300 extra garments a week. The mechanical benefit of this new cutting machine is that stock held as ‘work in progress’ will reduce by 50% within six months of installation.”