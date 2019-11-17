In her everyday life, Kim Oakhill has always believed in doing her bit for the environment, but in May this year she decided it was time for a step-change at her company, Sigma Embroidery and Printing, as well. After building the business up over the past six years, she was keen to thread sustainability and ethical trading through every aspect of the operation. “I read an article about the production of organic cotton against standard cotton and that made me realise that, as a business, we have to take responsibility and stop having this impact on the environment and society and the [textile] workers. We knew that we had to make a change.”

Kim previously worked for the NHS as a clinical scientist; however, with three young children, she wanted a more flexible career. Looking around, she came across Sigma Embroidery, a small business set up in 2000, whose current owner wanted to move away, and which oered the perfect opportunity. “I wasn’t particularly looking for embroidery,” she admits. “I just saw it and it sparked an interest so I thought I’d look at it. I thought it was something I could grow as the children grew.”

From the outset Kim was keen to expand into new areas, as reflected by the company’s name change to Sigma Embroidery and Printing. At that time, the business comprised a small shop, with one embroidery machine, in the village of Littleport, north of Ely. It didn’t take long, however, before trade started to grow, driven by Kim’s simple but effective new approach. “When I took over, I realised that customers needed something more. They were coming in being offered one T-shirt, one polo, one sweatshirt, but not all of the customers needed that. I started asking them what it was for, what their plans for it were, whether it was for a uniform. We would then offer the product that would be more successful for them. It was talking more about decoration and trying to suggest different ways to do the decoration for them. Some wanted more high-end products that would last longer.”