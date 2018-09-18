The British Triathlon Federation reports that in the UK in 2016 there were 150,000 “committed, active racing triathletes”, with others doing a triathlon as a ‘bucket list’ activity. It’s estimated that 200,000 people in England did a triathlon in 2016, and that there are on average 26 British Triathlon ‘permitted’ events each week. Add to that research by the Triathlon Industry Association that triathletes have an average salary of £48,900, and it appears that it’s a lucrative sector for garment decorators to tap into.

The Brighton Tri Club, which started in 2013, has 250 members including juniors. It holds two swim, three bike and two running sessions a week as well as social events, explains Russell Bickle, making it a busy club. Russell was previously kit officer at the club with Gemma Lewis and oversaw the changing of all of the club’s kit suppliers last year.

The club, which offers both casual and training gear for its members to buy, decided to change the available kit for a better range in terms of performance and quality, explains Russell, as well as to introduce a new design. “Gemma and I did the design work with Orca and then gave the committee a chance to view it before going live just in case anyone hated it, which they didn’t.”

From Orca, a company that makes wetsuits and other sports kit mainly for triathlons, Russell and Gemma selected two different types of tri suit, a running vest, cycling jersey, bib shorts, arm warmers, buffs and both running and cycling gilets. “We did change the supplier from Champion Systems to Orca this year,” says Russell. “We decided on Orca after getting quotes from six or seven manufacturers and then when we had it down to the last two, we got samples of the kit and ranges. We chose Orca in the end based on quality – the kit is more expensive than before, but it is excellent quality and fit.