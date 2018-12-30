Coating trough selectionÂ

The quality of your coating trough will aect the coating quality and build â€“ also known as emulsion over mesh or EOM ratio â€“ of the stencil. Here are some pointers to choosing the right equipment for the job:Â

â€¢ The edge of the trough must be straight with no â€˜nicksâ€˜ or other damage along its full length.

â€¢ The profile of the edge will influence the amount of emulsion deposited: a sharp-edged trough of 0.5mm radius will deposit less than a round-edged trough with a 1mm radius.

â€¢ Any flex in the trough will cause an uneven deposit so careful consideration should be given to the materials used for coating troughs. Typically, coating troughs are made of either stainless steel or aluminium.

â€¢ Placing a lid on the trough can help reduce airborne contamination, protect the edge from damage and slow down drying in the trough when coating multiple frames.