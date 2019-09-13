Be top of the class with this month’s round-up of the latest schoolwear garments and accessories. From bespoke knitwear to made-to-order book bags, get ready for the new academic year in style
Rannerdale: School Knitwear
For school knitwear, Rannerdale’s collection of fashioned and fitted cardigans, cricket sweaters and Guernsey sweaters can be made bespoke or ordered from stock. Made with wool-blended yarns, 100% acrylic or cotton/acrylic blended fabrics, depending on the style, the knitwear collection is ready to personalise with school colours, trims and more. “A striped trim is easy,” says the brand, “but what about using the school’s own bespoke shades either for the garment itself, or for the stripes? Or both?”
William Turner: Primary School Book Bags
The new Primary School Book Bag from William Turner is available in a variety of different colour combinations, sizes and features in a made-to-order style– minimum of 50 – making it the perfect base for decorators to then personalise with print or embroidery. “Team this with our clip-on bottle mate,” says the brand, “which is the ideal accessory to carry a water bottle to school”. The senior classic backpack is also now available in a larger 28-litre size too.
Trutex: Cultural Uniform
At The Schoolwear Show this October, Trutex will launch its range of cultural uniform due to increased demand from schools and retailers. The brand’s managing director Matthew Easter said: “Our range of schoolwear has always been about inclusivity, in size and availability. We’ve seen increasing demand for cultural garments like long length skirts and full arm polo shirts, so are happy to increase our offering to ensure we are able to accommodate these differing requirements.”
Stanley/Stella: Mini Scouter Sweatshirt
New from Stanley/Stella, the unisex Mini Scouter sweatshirt is made from 85% organic cotton and 15% recycled polyester. The raglan sweatshirt has a crew neck and is available in a range of 10 colours including neutral, bright and heather tones.
Banner: Signature Boys and Girls Jacket
Now available in six colours, including new royal, bottle and maroon shades, the Signature Boys and Girls Jacket offers multiple options for a versatile and co-ordinated look, says Banner. It has a modern, tailored fit and features slim lapels with a decorative button-hole detail, a chest welt front pocket with flap and striped jacquard sleeve lining. Made from the company’s durable Ziggys fabric, the jacket is treated with Maxtech Resist Plus stain resistance for long-lasting performance, and is available in junior to senior sizes from 22-52” chest sizes.
Rowlinson Knitwear: Performa Eco & Talent Jackets
The Performa Eco and the Performa Talent Jackets are two new school blazer styles that are great for embroidery, reports Rowlinson Knitwear. Combining eco-friendly credentials with a fitted style, the Eco Jacket is a tailored choice for environmentally-conscious parents and schools, as it’s made from 100% polyester derived from recycled plastic bottles. A traditionally-styled blazer, the Talent is made from 100% polyester and doesn’t need tumble-drying. Both unisex styles are machine washable.
