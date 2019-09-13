Rannerdale: School Knitwear

For school knitwear, Rannerdale’s collection of fashioned and fitted cardigans, cricket sweaters and Guernsey sweaters can be made bespoke or ordered from stock. Made with wool-blended yarns, 100% acrylic or cotton/acrylic blended fabrics, depending on the style, the knitwear collection is ready to personalise with school colours, trims and more. “A striped trim is easy,” says the brand, “but what about using the school’s own bespoke shades either for the garment itself, or for the stripes? Or both?”

www.rannerdale.co.uk