The T-shirt is the core product for many garment decoration businesses. We round-up some of the top-selling styles for summer 2019
New from Spiro is the Junior Performance Aircool Tee (S287J). Ideal for school sports, the soft mesh polyester T-shirt with HighTec stretch promises “brilliant shape retention, maximum movement and superior drape”. This performance T-shirt has moisture- wicking fibres to keep kids cool and is tag-free. “Ideal for water-based inks, it is also suitable for embroidery, print and transfer and is available in 10 vibrant colours in size XS (age 3) to L (age 10),” says Spiro. An adult‘s style (S287X) is available.
Designed with subtle contrast stitching, the new men’s Zac Indigo T (SD030) from So Denim by AWDis offers classic denim styling with a modern twist in sizes S-2XL. The women’s companion style, the Mia Indigo T (SD035), offers a feminine fit with a scooped neckline and subtle contrast stitching, and is available in sizes XS-XL. Both styles are “bang on trend“, says the brand, thanks to being available in light blue and dark blue washes with a graduated colour effect.
Kustom Kit has introduced a number of new T-shirts for 2019, including the Cooltex Plus Wicking Tee (KK555). This 100% polyester micro-mesh T-shirt is a lightweight style that the brand says is perfect for workwear, sports, events and leisurewear, and is available in eight colours in sizes XS-4XL. Also new are the Fashion Fit Cotton Tee (KK507), the Fashion Fit Long Sleeve Tee (KK510) made from a 65/35 polycotton blend, the Fashion Fit Tipped Tee (KK519) and the Hunky Tee (KK500) with its generous fit.
“Fruit of the Loom has been an iconic name in clothing for more than 160 years and we’re recognising that heritage in 2019 with the launch of our Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T,” says the brand. “Bang up to date in terms of style and fit, the 150gsm fabric weight offers excellent value without any compromise on quality.” Cut with a slimmer fashion fit and featuring a removable neck-label, the Iconic T is available in men’s, women’s, boy’s and girl’s sizes in a range of solid and marl colours.
Stanley/Stella says it is unveiling its “sweetest pairing yet for big and little humans: the Creator and Mini Creator Tee”. It continues: “The fit is classic, with proportions that serve to make this an everyday staple, which is beautifully delicate on everyone’s skin.” Made with a 180gsm, 100% organic cotton single jersey, the soft-feel Creator tee (STTU755) comes in 58 colours; the 155gsm, 100% organic cotton Mini Creator style (STTK909) for kids is available in 25 colours.
New for 2019, the Ladies Authentic Eco Tee (108F) from Russell “has cleverly fused together timeless style with sustainability, creating a basic T-shirt with high standards”, comments Prestige. “The contemporary shaped fit and cool tonal colour palette helps to add an on-trend, premium dimension.” Made from 100% organic, ringspun combed cotton, single jersey fabric, the tag-free tee offers a smooth surface for “excellent printability”.
The Ladies’ Slim Fit T-Shirt (TL516) from Tombo has had a new colour added for 2019: blue marl. Made from 90% polyester/10% elastane, the T-shirt features added stretch, mesh side panels for breathability and a slim, contour fit. It’s available in four colours, while the men‘s companion style (TL515) comes in a choice of three shades: grey marl, black and white. The white styles are ideal for sublimation, reports Tombo, and both styles, which have tear-out labels, are available in sizes XS-2XL.
New for 2019, the Funky (02942) and women‘s Milky (02943) contrast, long- sleeve baseball T-shirts from Sol’s are available in five stylish colourways. Made with 100%, semi-combed ringspun cotton, the label-free T-shirts feature ribbed collars and contrast raglan sleeves. “These new garments are trendy thanks to their curved hems, but also comfortable to wear thanks to their raglan sleeves,“ says Sol‘s. The men’s style is available in sizes S-3XL and the women‘s in sizes S-2XL.
New from Mantis World is the Boyfriend T (M1930). This oversized tee combines rolled back sleeves and drop shoulders with a straight hem and loose fit to create an on-trend style that is ready to decorate. Made from organic cotton, this sustainable style is available in a five-strong colour palette that includes the popular white and black hues as well as soft pink, heather grey melange and soft olive. It has a tear-out label and is available in sizes S-XL.
“Surf‘s up with the brand new JT032 Surf T in a variety of fresh colours, perfect for the summer,” says Just Ts by AWDis. This new staple tee is made from 99% cotton and has a textured design complete with twin-needle stitching detail on the sleeves and bottom hem. It‘s finished with a relaxed, modern fit and available in sizes XS-2XL. “Pair your new favourite grab-and- go tee with denim shorts or jeans for a versatile look,” adds the brand.
