On Saturday 1 February, the schoolwear retailer invited parents to recycle their children’s outgrown school uniform in exchange for tokens to swap for more suitable garments at its store in Botolph Bridge, Peterborough.
More than 100 items were swapped in the first two hours at the event, which was designed to help parents with affordability as well as sustainability, said Total Clothing. Managing director Jan Richardson said she was delighted with the response to the company’s first swapping event.
“It was great to see so many parents dropping uniform off at the shop and finding more suitable garments – many parents are unaware of the schemes in place with specialist uniform retailers that will enable them to clothe their children in an affordable and sustainable school uniform.
“We collected much more uniform than we could give tokens out for, so we have quite a lot of items left over that will be kept in the store for customers to collect if they wish.
“The event was such a success that we are already planning our next event!”
Total Clothing is a member of the Schoolwear Association (SA), which launched its ‘Every Child Is Worth It’ campaign to highlight the benefits of a school uniform, and ensure that every child can go to school in a proper uniform. David Burgess, chair of the SA, commented: “It’s brilliant to highlight the outstanding work that so many schoolwear suppliers and retailers are doing to help parents with the costs of uniform, not to mention the important issue that the textiles industry is having on the environment.
“The impact of fast fashion on our planet is becoming increasingly important, so it’s vital that people do as much as possible to recycle and reuse clothing. Of course, events like this are only possible thanks to quality, well-made uniform that’s durable enough to withstand the rigours of the school day and can be passed down to family or friends, or reused.”
www.totalclothing.co.uk
www.schoolwearassociation.co.uk