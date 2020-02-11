Total Clothing has announced the success of its first in-store swapping event for the reuse and recycling of school uniforms.

On Saturday 1 February, the schoolwear retailer invited parents to recycle their children’s outgrown school uniform in exchange for tokens to swap for more suitable garments at its store in Botolph Bridge, Peterborough.

More than 100 items were swapped in the first two hours at the event, which was designed to help parents with affordability as well as sustainability, said Total Clothing. Managing director Jan Richardson said she was delighted with the response to the company’s first swapping event.