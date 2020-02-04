“We do have another unit four miles down the road where we run our ‘under plain cover’ fulfilment services, but we are waiting until we’ve fully settled before consolidating so that the entire company is under one roof,” added Peter.

The company opened the new site following a decision not to renew the lease on its previous premises. “At the beginning of 2019, we only had two and a half years left on our current leases, which, due to the fact they were over two separate sites and lacking in space, I wasn’t planning on renewing,” explained Peter.

“An opportunity to dispose of one of them then started the chain reaction that ended up with us acquiring the new unit. We assigned in July 2019, and since then we have completed the main refurbishment and most of the first fix, in time to move over the Christmas break – this was essential, as working in a fast turnaround industry it’s important to maintain uninterrupted supply.”

The extra space will make the company more efficient, says Peter, with this year’s figures expected to increase on last year’s performance of 4.6 million screen prints, 185,000 digital prints, 182,000 embroideries and 1.6 million other processes.