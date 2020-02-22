Although it could be argued that something is already fairly exposed by the time it reaches retail stores, I generally find that the styles which become popular in the shops soon feature among the requests I’ll receive for custom decoration. This is why I pay close attention whenever I’m near a clothing store that offers decorated selections. While long delays for garment manufacturers to catch up with the retail trends were once the norm, the lead time for popular new brandable styles to become available to decorators has shortened dramatically.

This wider availability of quality blanks in a large range of styles means that the primary concern I now face usually has more to do with decoration styles than sourcing garments comparable to those I see in high street displays. That’s why you can often find me taking covert pictures and typing notes about the decorations I see in retail settings. It may look odd to inspect apparel on a mannequin, but by looking at the kind of decorations, the materials used, placements, popular subject matter, colours and garment combinations, I have a large store of potential decoration styles I can remix or recreate when a customer is looking for something new and exciting, as well as a familiarity with those styles that are current in the market.