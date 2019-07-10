Thereâ€™s a lot to love in the Pretty Little Thing collection withÂ Lady Leshurr, Lioness and Ms Banks, and not just their track produced by Will.I.Am to celebrate the collaboration: thereâ€™s neon colours, camo, body-confident sports styles teamed with heels… Those decorators looking to tap into the style and sell itÂ to their customers can get inspired by the 100% Tall Black Slogan T Shirt with its repeating white logo pattern. The Womenâ€™s Ruth Organic Fitted T-Shirt from Nakedshirt at BTC Activewear is a good place to start, and is made from 100% combed ringspun, organic cotton.