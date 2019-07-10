The public is showing no sign of falling out of love with athleisure anytime soon. Hereâ€™s your summer fix of the hottest sports-inspired retail styles plus their imprint pairs
Thereâ€™s a lot to love in the Pretty Little Thing collection withÂ Lady Leshurr, Lioness and Ms Banks, and not just their track produced by Will.I.Am to celebrate the collaboration: thereâ€™s neon colours, camo, body-confident sports styles teamed with heels… Those decorators looking to tap into the style and sell itÂ to their customers can get inspired by the 100% Tall Black Slogan T Shirt with its repeating white logo pattern. The Womenâ€™s Ruth Organic Fitted T-Shirt from Nakedshirt at BTC Activewear is a good place to start, and is made from 100% combed ringspun, organic cotton.
The Tall Black Slogan T Shirt and other styles from Pretty Little Thing with Lady Leshurr, Lioness and Ms Banks
Guess has an excellent range of activewear, including a cropped gym top with an eye-catching logo that is perfect for nights out. Its imprint pair is the Womenâ€™s Fitness Crop Top (S274F) from Spiro in lavender with a string back and elasticised band. Itâ€™s made from a soft, athletic fabric and can be printed either directly or using transfer, as well as being suitable for embroidery.
For those wanting luxe athleisurewear, Bonprix has a winner with its sweater dress with a sequin chevron â€“ itâ€™sÂ an excellent example of fashion and sportswear coming together. To go down a similar route, we recommend starting with the Hoodie DressÂ (JH015) from Just Hoods by AWDis. This longline hoodie is made from 280gsm, 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester and oozes street style.
For men, Superdry has come up trumps with its navy sport joggersÂ with neon logos on one leg â€“ twoÂ hot trends in one. The French Terry Jogger (FR630) from Front Row isÂ ideal for decorators who want to follow this style. The slim-fit style has an elasticated ribbed waistband and ribbed cus at the hem, and is tag-free.
Finally, a gymsac is needed for holding essentials whether itâ€™s for going to the shops, a bar or â€“ no, surely not â€“ an actual gym. The Nike graphic gymÂ sack from Deichmann is, predictably, spot on. Create your own athleisure style with the Icon Gymsac (BG110) from BagBase, which comes with chunky drawcords, a hidden stash pocket and a tear-away label.