The autumn/winter 2018 catwalk shows had, as ever, some slightly startlingly looks â€“ a particular favourite was the trend for layering, which saw models gently staggering down the runways with entire coat-racks of over-sized jackets heaped on them.

Amongst the usual flamboyance were some clear trends that will be hitting the high street and online retailers this autumn, the first of which was animal print. Designers were wild for animal patterns, and it wasnâ€™t always particularly subtle â€“ head-to-toe leopard and zebra prints were happily embraced. Oasis has interpreted the trend well with its red leopard knit jumper, which also neatly taps into another top trend: bright red garments. Hats, tops, trousers, coats, boots and socks all rocked in red, making it the colour of autumn 2018, with browns and rusts close runners-up. For decorators feeling inspired by the Oasis jumper, we suggest using the Ladies Sweatshirt (083001) from Neutral as a starting point. Made from 100% organic, Fairtrade cotton fleece, it is easy to decorate and comes in a vibrant red shade.