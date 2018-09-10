Want to know which autumn/winter trends will be hotter than a dryer operator in a heatwave? Read on to find out
The autumn/winter 2018 catwalk shows had, as ever, some slightly startlingly looks â€“ a particular favourite was the trend for layering, which saw models gently staggering down the runways with entire coat-racks of over-sized jackets heaped on them.
Amongst the usual flamboyance were some clear trends that will be hitting the high street and online retailers this autumn, the first of which was animal print. Designers were wild for animal patterns, and it wasnâ€™t always particularly subtle â€“ head-to-toe leopard and zebra prints were happily embraced. Oasis has interpreted the trend well with its red leopard knit jumper, which also neatly taps into another top trend: bright red garments. Hats, tops, trousers, coats, boots and socks all rocked in red, making it the colour of autumn 2018, with browns and rusts close runners-up. For decorators feeling inspired by the Oasis jumper, we suggest using the Ladies Sweatshirt (083001) from Neutral as a starting point. Made from 100% organic, Fairtrade cotton fleece, it is easy to decorate and comes in a vibrant red shade.
Silver was another strong theme, with metallic leggings, dresses and suits making an appearance, while sequins were used liberally on all sorts of garments. A high-street friendly version is the JD Williams grey T-shirt with its large, silver star made out of sequins. The T-shirt, available in sizes 10-32, is easily matched by the Tri-Blend T (JT001) from new brand Just Ts & Polos by AWDis, which is available in heather grey up to size 3XL. This modern fit tee is made from a soft feel tri-blend fabric and has set-in sleeves.
Another stand-out look was the emblazoning of logos on a variety of styles â€“ the placement varied but the message was the same: the blatant branding of tees, sweats and other styles is back. The Love Moschino Logo Sweat from Very Exclusive is a prime example of this trend, with its branding embroidered on the front. Its imprint pair is the Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (7100) from Anvil, which is made from a 75% combed, ringspun cotton/25% polyester fleece fabric and has a lean, active cut.
Cowboy styles were popular as the Western theme continues to take hold. George at Asda has a pretty embroidered blouse ready for next season; to recreate the Wild West-look start with the Black Tie Long Sleeve Shirt (SWP23) from B&C Collection. Made from 97% combed cotton/3% elastane, this sleek-fitting stretch poplin shirt has mother-of-pearl-effect buttons.
Retro 90s styles were a hit on the menâ€™s catwalks where there was an abundance of tracksuits and over-sized trainers. Logoed bucket hats were another popular choice â€“ even Prada went for them. Burtonâ€™s Camp Bucket Hat with its camo colourway is a great style; to create your own take on this trend then kick off with 100% cotton twill Reversible Bucket Hat (BC686) in olive green/stone from Beechfield.