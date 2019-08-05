The AW20 catwalks were awash with saturated colours, glamorous puffer jackets and huge bags. Here are our top retail picks and their imprint pairs
For men, long scarves reminiscent of the Harry Potter films will be a top choice this winter, particularly those of the checked varietyâ€“ checks are another hot trend for AW20 (and if you want to be really on the pulse, opt for clashing checked fabrics). George at Asda has a good midweight scarf in a cheery red; a great option in the wholesale sector is the stylish Classic Check Scarf (BC489) from Beechfield. Made from 100% soft-touch acrylic, it is available in four colourways and has a tassel trim.
Puffer jackets featured on both the womenâ€™s and menâ€™s catwalks: for women the puffer jackets hadÂ a dressed up look with waists
cinched in and metallics aplenty;Â for men the puffer jackets were longline and oversized. The Pewter Padded Puffer Jacket from Glamorous lives up to its name; an equally show-stopping jacket is the Regatta Professional X-Pro Icefall II Down-Touch Padded Jacket (TRA409) in seal grey. This showerproof jacket with grown-on insulated hood has a 20D polyamide outer and incorporates Warmloft performance technology insulation.
Saturated colours from acid yellow to jade green provided a joyful antidote to the many shades of beige thatÂ were also on display. For those who arenâ€™t brave enough to go the whole (brightly coloured) hog, the tomato red trucker cap from ChiccheriaÂ Brand with embroidered 3D AngelsÂ is a great starting point. Decorators wanting to follow this style can go for the Myrtle Beach 5 Panel Polyester Mesh Trucker Cap (MB070) in red from Fusible Systems. It has a fashion sweatband and a clip-and-snap fastener for adjusting the size.
Sequins are still a popular decoration, although this coming season designers are using them in a more subtle, less brash manner. The sequin lightning bolt top from Sonder at M&Co is a sophisticated style; those feeling inspired would do well to start with the Flash Dance Sweat (M128) from Mantis World. This loose-fit, off-shoulder top has a raw edge at the neck and is made from organic cotton and rPET.
One of the biggest trends, in all senses of the word, was oversized bags. Say goodbye to micro-bags that can only fit a lipstick and welcome in hugeÂ totes that can hold all the make-up, books and small dogs a person could possibly need. The Sofia Leather Tote Bag from Accessorize is a covetable item that is more than matched by the NuHide Tote Bag (QD877) from Quadra. Made from full-grain leather-look NuHide, it is lined in pinstripe fabricÂ and has vintage-style metal fittings.Â