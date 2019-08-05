For men, long scarves reminiscent of the Harry Potter films will be a top choice this winter, particularly those of the checked varietyâ€“ checks are another hot trend for AW20 (and if you want to be really on the pulse, opt for clashing checked fabrics). George at Asda has a good midweight scarf in a cheery red; a great option in the wholesale sector is the stylish Classic Check Scarf (BC489) from Beechfield. Made from 100% soft-touch acrylic, it is available in four colourways and has a tassel trim.