For men, long scarves reminiscent of the Harry Potter films will be a top choice this winter, particularly those of the checked variety– checks are another hot trend for AW20 (and if you want to be really on the pulse, opt for clashing checked fabrics). George at Asda has a good midweight scarf in a cheery red; a great option in the wholesale sector is the stylish Classic Check Scarf (BC489) from Beechfield. Made from 100% soft-touch acrylic, it is available in four colourways and has a tassel trim.