Personalised gifts are big business at Christmas, with options ranging from fluffy toys to tasteful cushions. Hereâ€™s our festive selection of retail presents and their imprint pairs

Nothing says Christmas like novelty reindeer slippers. Happily, not only does Head Over Heels offer a very sweetÂ pair of Rudolph-inspired footwear, but so does the Ralawise Christmas Shop. Simply called Womenâ€™s Slippers (CS058), they offer so much more than the name suggests: cute red noses, fluffy warmth and a cheeky smile.

Rudolph slippers from Head Over Heels

Womenâ€™s Slippers from the Ralawise Christmas Shop

For those whoâ€™d rather hug a toy than a slipper, Paperchase has a penguin plush toy complete with sparkly unicorn horn. No, we donâ€™t know why either, but it works, so who are we to question it? If youâ€™re feeling inspired by the penguin, Mumbles has recently introduced a number of seasonal teddies to its Zippies range, including the Zippie Penguin (MM566). Made from polyester plush and measuring 38cm tall, this adorable bird comes with a cheery scarf and has zip access at the base so its tummy can be embroidered, printed and sublimation printed.

Penguin plush toy from Paperchase

The new Mumbles Zippie Penguin

Some prefer their Christmas toÂ be more sophisticated than jolly â€“ embroidered cushions such as the Christmas dachshund affair from Laura Ashley will allow them to celebrate in a suitably tasteful manner. Those looking to offer similar products for the home will find the Fairtrade Cotton Canvas Cushion Cover (W350) from Westford Mill is a great starting point. Made from 100% Fairtrade cotton, it has self- coloured concealed zips for decoration access, and is available in three sizes in a natural shade.

Christmas dachshundÂ cushion from Laura Ashley

Fairtrade Cotton Canvas Cushion Covers from Westford Mill

Another great item in the Christmas homeware market is the Christmas berry tea towel from Home Sense. To create your own festive drying-up cloths, reach for the hardwearing and absorbent Tea Towel (TC041) from Towel City, which is made from 100% woven cotton and has a seamed edge and hanging loop.

Christmas berry tea towel from Home Sense

The Tea Towel from Towel City

A Christmas with neither sprouts nor a comedy T-shirt is not a Christmas we want to know about. M&Co has a Santa T-shirt that manages, surprisingly for this time of year, to be quite restrained, featuring just a little Father Christmas waving from a pocket chimney. Those hoping to produce taste over tackÂ will find the Bella & Canvas Jersey Short Sleeve Pocket Tee (3021) an excellent choice. Itâ€™s available in a choice of colourways and is made from 100% combed, ringspun cotton (heather shades are made from a 52% cotton/48% polyester blend).

The Santa-in-a-pocket T-shirt from M&Co

The Bella & Canvas Jersey Short Sleeve Pocket Tee