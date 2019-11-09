Personalised gifts are big business at Christmas, with options ranging from fluffy toys to tasteful cushions. Hereâ€™s our festive selection of retail presents and their imprint pairs
Nothing says Christmas like novelty reindeer slippers. Happily, not only does Head Over Heels offer a very sweetÂ pair of Rudolph-inspired footwear, but so does the Ralawise Christmas Shop. Simply called Womenâ€™s Slippers (CS058), they offer so much more than the name suggests: cute red noses, fluffy warmth and a cheeky smile.
Some prefer their Christmas toÂ be more sophisticated than jolly â€“ embroidered cushions such as the Christmas dachshund affair from Laura Ashley will allow them to celebrate in a suitably tasteful manner. Those looking to offer similar products for the home will find the Fairtrade Cotton Canvas Cushion Cover (W350) from Westford Mill is a great starting point. Made from 100% Fairtrade cotton, it has self- coloured concealed zips for decoration access, and is available in three sizes in a natural shade.
Another great item in the Christmas homeware market is the Christmas berry tea towel from Home Sense. To create your own festive drying-up cloths, reach for the hardwearing and absorbent Tea Towel (TC041) from Towel City, which is made from 100% woven cotton and has a seamed edge and hanging loop.
A Christmas with neither sprouts nor a comedy T-shirt is not a Christmas we want to know about. M&Co has a Santa T-shirt that manages, surprisingly for this time of year, to be quite restrained, featuring just a little Father Christmas waving from a pocket chimney. Those hoping to produce taste over tackÂ will find the Bella & Canvas Jersey Short Sleeve Pocket Tee (3021) an excellent choice. Itâ€™s available in a choice of colourways and is made from 100% combed, ringspun cotton (heather shades are made from a 52% cotton/48% polyester blend).