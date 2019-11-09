For those whoâ€™d rather hug a toy than a slipper, Paperchase has a penguin plush toy complete with sparkly unicorn horn. No, we donâ€™t know why either, but it works, so who are we to question it? If youâ€™re feeling inspired by the penguin, Mumbles has recently introduced a number of seasonal teddies to its Zippies range, including the Zippie Penguin (MM566). Made from polyester plush and measuring 38cm tall, this adorable bird comes with a cheery scarf and has zip access at the base so its tummy can be embroidered, printed and sublimation printed.