For those who’d rather hug a toy than a slipper, Paperchase has a penguin plush toy complete with sparkly unicorn horn. No, we don’t know why either, but it works, so who are we to question it? If you’re feeling inspired by the penguin, Mumbles has recently introduced a number of seasonal teddies to its Zippies range, including the Zippie Penguin (MM566). Made from polyester plush and measuring 38cm tall, this adorable bird comes with a cheery scarf and has zip access at the base so its tummy can be embroidered, printed and sublimation printed.