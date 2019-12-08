As regular as clockwork, the over-indulgence of the festive season makes way each January for a stampede to the gym. We review the latest retail fitness gear and its wholesale pairs
Cropped T-shirts are ideal for those who want to show off that stomach crunches are more important to them than Crunchie bars. The Ellesse Matamata Crop T-Shirt from Figleaves is a colourful addition to any keep-fit wardrobe, and features a sewn-on tag on the sleeve as well as a bold print across the front. It is effortlessly matched by the Women’s Cropped Jersey T-Shirt (N28) in coral from Continental Clothing, which is made from 100% combed cotton.
For men who like to show otheir physique, there’s the Matalan burgundy vest with its shimmering ‘Make it happen’ decoration. A good pair for this is the AWDis Cool Vest (JC007) from Just Cool by AWDis, which is made from Neoteric textured fabric with inherent wickability and features UPF 30+ UV protection for year-round wear.
Those customers who prefer baggier styles when working out will be fans of the over-sized grey sweat from Primark with its one-colour print emblazoned across the chest. Match this style by opting for the Wo’s Premium Crew (4121) in athletic grey from AS Colour. Made from a heavyweight, 350gsm 100% cotton French terry fabric, the relaxed-fit crew-neck style has dropped shoulders and ribbed cuffs, hem and neck, and is ideal for wearing to and from the gym on cold days.
Leggings are an excellent choice for those attending fitness classes. The cute leggings with stars from M&S can be worn as loungewear or in a yoga class, and feature Flexifit technology, which means they stretch and move with the wearer’s body for “an even better fit”. The Full Length Legging (KK943) in grey mélange from Kustom Kit’s Gamegear range is an equally versatile fitnesswear choice thanks to its use of ergonomic seaming for enhanced comfort and fit, as well as a wide, double-layered waistband with a practical, concealed zipped pocket in the centre back. Made from 89% polyester/11% spandex fabric, the legging is suitable for decoration using embroidery, heat transfer or screen printing.
The Body Sculpture Instructional Yoga Mat from Very is a brilliant accessory that is decorated with 14 basic exercises for users, making it an ideal present for beginners. It has a smooth, washable surface and a slip-resistant base, and can be rolled up. If you’re feeling inspired, Ralawise offers the Nike Yoga Mat (NK248). Made from closed-cell foam “for enhanced traction”, the mat is hand-washable, has a carry string and measures 61cm x 173cm.