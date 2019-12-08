Leggings are an excellent choice for those attending fitness classes. The cute leggings with stars from M&S can be worn as loungewear or in a yoga class, and feature Flexifit technology, which means they stretch and move with the wearer’s body for “an even better fit”. The Full Length Legging (KK943) in grey mélange from Kustom Kit’s Gamegear range is an equally versatile fitnesswear choice thanks to its use of ergonomic seaming for enhanced comfort and fit, as well as a wide, double-layered waistband with a practical, concealed zipped pocket in the centre back. Made from 89% polyester/11% spandex fabric, the legging is suitable for decoration using embroidery, heat transfer or screen printing.