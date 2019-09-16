Given the unpredictable UK weather, we’ve selected a range of retail jackets and their imprint pairs that are ideal for the autumn season
Jackets are anything but boring this year, with metallics, neon prints and over-sized, padded styles found on hangers in retail stores across the UK. Shouty logos are no longer the preserve of T-shirts: retailers including Zara are coming up with more daring designs such as its covetable, punk-inspired denim jacket that has cross- generational appeal. The graffiti-covered, 100% cotton style, which features an acid-wash effect, can be matched using the Noah Denim Jacket (SD060) in a light blue wash – a new style for 2019 from So Denim by AWDis. Made from 99% cotton/1% elastane, it features contrast twin- needle stitching, shank buttons and classic denim jacket panelling.
Another great style for autumn is Bon Prix’s floral printed bomber jacket, a 100% polyester garment with zip fastening. The Bomber Jacket (BY045) from Build Your Brand at Ralawise is a good starting point for decorators – it has zippers on the inside for easy printing on the back and front, as well as an extra layer in the neck that’s suitable for printing. It also features a pocket on the sleeve for a “typical bomber jacket look”.
Topshop has an on-trend lime vinyl jacket for those who want to stand out whatever the weather. The Rain Jacket (SC020) in yellow from Splashmacs is an equally bright style, and has popper fastenings, drawcord hood and inner stormflap. The PVC style can be decorated using either vinyl or screen print.
Offering an equally eyeball-searing James & Nicholson’s new Down Jacket from Fusible Systems look is the bang-up-to-date gold puffer jacket from Asos. Puffer jackets are a key look this season for men and women; those looking to offer their customers a similar style could try James & Nicholson’s new Down Jacket (JN1150, women’s style JN1149) in yellow from Fusible Systems. This soft, windproof and water-repellent style has 90% down/10% feather padding with contrast inner lining and zips.
For those who prefer a more muted yet still fashionable look, Topman has a khaki parka jacket, complete with two patch pockets. The Classic Parka Jacket (TRA300) from Regatta Professional is a similarly on-trend style. It’s made from waterproof Hydrafort 5000 polyester fabric and features Thermo-guard 140gsm insulation and a grown-on hood with faux fur trim.