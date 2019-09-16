Jackets are anything but boring this year, with metallics, neon prints and over-sized, padded styles found on hangers in retail stores across the UK. Shouty logos are no longer the preserve of T-shirts: retailers including Zara are coming up with more daring designs such as its covetable, punk-inspired denim jacket that has cross- generational appeal. The graffiti-covered, 100% cotton style, which features an acid-wash effect, can be matched using the Noah Denim Jacket (SD060) in a light blue wash – a new style for 2019 from So Denim by AWDis. Made from 99% cotton/1% elastane, it features contrast twin- needle stitching, shank buttons and classic denim jacket panelling.