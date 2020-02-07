Primark has hit the ground running in 2020 with some seriously covetable sportswear for older kids. Its white slogan hoodieÂ features branding on the front left chest, down the arms, along the â€˜drawstringsâ€™ and around the hem â€“ itâ€™s an athleisure style with proper punch. A greatÂ starting point for decorators is the Girlie Cropped Hoodie (JH016) from Just Hoods by AWDis, which starts at size 2XS. Made from a cotton-blend fabric and featuring a double-fabric hood, the cool style is available in Arctic white, a new shade for 2020.
Also offering some great inspiration for spring/summer 2020 is the grey, over-sized Minnie Mouse sweatshirt from Next â€“ as expected, it features Minnie on the front, but surprises with a â€˜Hey Mickey!â€™ scrawled on the back. Itâ€™s a simple design that provides impact. Try your own take with the Kids Classic Set-In Sweatshirt (62-041-0) in heather grey from Fruit of the Loom. Made from 80% cotton/20% polyester, it has a 100% cotton face for great printing and embroidery results.
T-shirts are always a popular choice in this sector, and as usual White Stuhas come up with some excellent styles. Its â€˜Ride a bikeâ€™ jersey tee features a glow-in-the-dark print that will keep the recipient and their friends entertained. Tee Jays offers the new Junior Power Tee (TJ1100B) in navy, a crew-neck style made from 100% organic cotton which features a tear-away neck label for easy rebranding.
With the release of Jurassic WorldÂ 3 in 2021, expect dinosaur prints â€“ already a popular choice for kids â€“ to become even more in demand over the next couple of years. The Jurassic Park T-shirt from Tu Clothing at Sainsburyâ€™s combines bold colours with dinosaur silhouettes â€“ simple yet effective. The Stanley/Stella Kids Mini Creator Iconic T-Shirt (SX002) from Ralawise has a classic fit, is made from 100% organic cotton and promises a soft-hand feel, making it a great choice for mini palaeontologists.
Finally, donâ€™t forget the babies â€“ for the newborns this year M&Co has created the â€˜Born in 2020â€™ sleepsuit, featuring cute embroidery details. For those inspired by this design, Larkwood Baby and Toddler Collection offers its Sleepsuit (LW050) â€“ a long-sleeved style made from soft cotton interlock and featuring a YKK popper opening on the front.