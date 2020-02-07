Primark has hit the ground running in 2020 with some seriously covetable sportswear for older kids. Its white slogan hoodieÂ features branding on the front left chest, down the arms, along the â€˜drawstringsâ€™ and around the hem â€“ itâ€™s an athleisure style with proper punch. A greatÂ starting point for decorators is the Girlie Cropped Hoodie (JH016) from Just Hoods by AWDis, which starts at size 2XS. Made from a cotton-blend fabric and featuring a double-fabric hood, the cool style is available in Arctic white, a new shade for 2020.