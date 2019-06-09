As kids of the 80s and 90s can attest, the original fad for neon clothing required confidence (and very dark sunglasses) to carry it off with style. This time round the trend has gained subtlety in some quarters where neon is used as an accent, although solid blocks of neon remain the real head-turners and are perfect for the Instagram-generation. The neon pink, lightweight cotton sweatshirt from Hush has a relaxed fit with raglan sleeves. A great pair is the Womenâ€™s Stella Tripster Iconic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (SX009) from Stanley/ Stella at Ralawise in the shade punch pink. The raglan sweat is ribbing at the collar, cuffs and hem.