The brashest retro look to hit the SS19 catwalks was neons and, happily, high street stores have added plenty of bright-hearted fun to their summer fashion collections. Here are some of the best neon styles on the high street and their imprint partners
As kids of the 80s and 90s can attest, the original fad for neon clothing required confidence (and very dark sunglasses) to carry it off with style. This time round the trend has gained subtlety in some quarters where neon is used as an accent, although solid blocks of neon remain the real head-turners and are perfect for the Instagram-generation. The neon pink, lightweight cotton sweatshirt from Hush has a relaxed fit with raglan sleeves. A great pair is the Womenâ€™s Stella Tripster Iconic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (SX009) from Stanley/ Stella at Ralawise in the shade punch pink. The raglan sweat is ribbing at the collar, cuffs and hem.
Also offering eye-searing colour is the neon green sweatshirt fromÂ Outfit, which has a contrasting white print on the front and arms as well as appliquÃ©. For those feeling inspired, the Kids AWDis Sweat (JH030J) from Just Hoods by AWDis in lime green is a fantastic starting point. It has set-in sleeves and is made from 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester.
The neon orange dinosaur teeÂ from F&F is a summer style that kids will love. Create a similar look with the Gildan Softstyle Youth T-Shirt (64000B) in orange. Made from 100% ringspun cotton, it has a classic fit and promises a high stitch density for printing as well as a tear-away label.
Prefer to offer just a glimpse of neon? Then the grey Maison Riviera baseball cap with its neon 3D embroidery from River Island should prompt some creative ideas. The Urbanwear 6 Panel Cap (B651) from Beechfield in light grey offers a good base for similar decorations. Made from 85% polyester/15% cotton, it has a semi-curved peak, a self- fabric size-adjuster with silver-effect buckle and a tear-away label.
Neon against a black backgroundÂ is a dramatic (and club-ready) lookÂ as the slogan sports vest from New Look shows. Design your own with the Womenâ€™s Vintage Organic Slub Tank T (M125) from Mantis, which has a long, curved back hem and a tear- off label and is made from 140gsm, organic cotton slub jersey.